McDonald, Peggy Lea
July 19, 1939 - January 7, 2022
Peggy Lea McDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 7, 2022. She was born on July 19, 1939, in Christiansburg, VA.
Peggy is survived by her husband, James Edward McDonald; daughter, Laura Lea Huestis; sister, Helen Denise Myers; brothers, Alton Crosby Myers and Stuart Ronald Myers; grandsons, David and James Reck; and numerous other relatives and beloved friends, especially Tami Tanaka who was welcomed into the family and served as a sister to Laura and Daughter to Peggy.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mildred and Stuart, and her son, John.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, January 16, at 1pm at Lucas Funeral Home, 700 W. Wall St., Grapevine, TX. BURIAL: Monday, January 17, at 1pm at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX.
The family requests that memorials be sent in her name to the American Stroke Association
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2022.