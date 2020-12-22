Naro, Peggy J.
May 20, 1949 - December 17, 2020
VISITATION: Tuesday 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the Healing Kadi Foundation, or Bible Study Fellowship International. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for the Webcast of the Services at www.cpcomaha.org
JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY
PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street
(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.