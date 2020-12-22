Menu
Peggy J. Naro
FUNERAL HOME
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
14151 Pacific Street
Omaha, NE
Naro, Peggy J.

May 20, 1949 - December 17, 2020

VISITATION: Tuesday 10-11am, with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, all at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 15002 Blondo St. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials to the Healing Kadi Foundation, or Bible Study Fellowship International. MASKS REQUIRED. Please join us for the Webcast of the Services at www.cpcomaha.org

JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY

PACIFIC STREET CHAPEL, 14151 Pacific Street

(402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
15002 Blondo St., NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Presbyterian Church
15002 Blondo St., NE
Funeral services provided by:
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries - Pacific Street Chapel
Peggy was in my BSF online class. She was an active participant with many great points to add. I always enjoyed having her in class. I had been praying for her throughout our time in class together. My sympathies, condolences, and prayers to her family and friends.
Shelly Standridge
Acquaintance
January 7, 2021
To the Family and Friends of Peggy Naro: I am so sorry to hear about Peggy's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy, and know that I grieve for her, too. Peggy and I have been friends since elementary school. We have shared so many memories, both happy and sad, throughout our lives. For the last 20 years we have spent a week together in Door County, WI, with 3 other high school friends. Those were the best of times, so much fun, laughter, and so many memories to last a lifetime. Peggy was kind and good, always putting others before herself. Even during her most painful times, she was there for others. She touched many lives; I was fortunate to have been able to call her my friend. I am a better person, because I knew her. I will miss Peggy, but I am happy that she is in a beautiful place, where she will spend eternity with her beloved Wayne. Rest in Peace, my dear friend, Pam Vogels
Pamela Kay Vogels
December 22, 2020
My sympathy, thoughts and prayers, to Amanda, Michael, and family. Peggy patiently and effectively taught our children in Sunday School. I imagine Peggy had a heavenly greeting of "Well done!" for those efforts. Peggy also modeled her faith in conversation when Peggy was one of several women who attended a Women of Faith event in Kansas City. She was a woman of fortitude! Thinking of you, missing her now, but knowing how she is enjoying heaven with Wayne. Kind thoughts and prayers for each of you, Vicky Amen
Vicky Amen
December 20, 2020
