To the Family and Friends of Peggy Naro: I am so sorry to hear about Peggy's passing. Please accept my deepest sympathy, and know that I grieve for her, too. Peggy and I have been friends since elementary school. We have shared so many memories, both happy and sad, throughout our lives. For the last 20 years we have spent a week together in Door County, WI, with 3 other high school friends. Those were the best of times, so much fun, laughter, and so many memories to last a lifetime. Peggy was kind and good, always putting others before herself. Even during her most painful times, she was there for others. She touched many lives; I was fortunate to have been able to call her my friend. I am a better person, because I knew her. I will miss Peggy, but I am happy that she is in a beautiful place, where she will spend eternity with her beloved Wayne. Rest in Peace, my dear friend, Pam Vogels

Pamela Kay Vogels December 22, 2020