Thomas, Peggy A.



March 15, 1935 - April 5, 2022



Survived by spouse, James E. Thomas; children, Tom (Carol) Teresa Thomas Freeman; daughter-in-law, Jolene Thomas; grandchildren, Erik Thomas (Ashonte) Adam Freeman (Allyson) Jena Walsh (Luke) Lori Dumke (Jordan) Alex Freeman (Brian Zuerlein) and Jay Thomas; great-grandchildren: Paxton Smith, Archer and Captain Zuerlein, Russell and Lyla Thomas, Autumn and Ireland Walsh, Willard Dumke, Palmer and Tinley Freeman. Preceded in death by beloved son, Tim.



Memorial to be announced at a later date.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Apr. 7 to Apr. 10, 2022.