Wilke, Peggy



Age 83 - March 3, 2021



Preceded by husband, Kenny Wilke. Survived by children: Giselle Wilke, Terri (Ronald) Talacko and Kevin (Suzanne) Wilke, all of Omaha; brother, Bill O'Day of Dunlap, IA; sister, Pat (Gary) Schmidt of Harlan, IA.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, March 7th, from 1-4pm at The Cabin, 9226 Morman Bridge Rd, in Omaha. VISITATION: Monday, March 8th, from 10–11:30am, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 12pm, at the St Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.