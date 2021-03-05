Preceded by husband, Kenny Wilke. Survived by children: Giselle Wilke, Terri (Ronald) Talacko and Kevin (Suzanne) Wilke, all of Omaha; brother, Bill O'Day of Dunlap, IA; sister, Pat (Gary) Schmidt of Harlan, IA.
CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, March 7th, from 1-4pm at The Cabin, 9226 Morman Bridge Rd, in Omaha. VISITATION: Monday, March 8th, from 10–11:30am, at Fouts Funeral Home in Dunlap, IA. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 12pm, at the St Patrick Catholic Church in Dunlap.
FOUTS FUNERAL HOME
Dunlap, IA | 712-647-2221 | www.foutsfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2021.
My sympathy to you kids and the whole family. So difficult to be without your mom....but she's with your dad and he's been waiting for her for quite awhile. Together again... prayers for all of you.
Denise Smith
March 6, 2021
Growing up, she was like a second mom to me. She made me tow the line, and I respected her for it. She was such a genuine person and a great roll model. I will miss her presence in my life, and all the wonderful things she posted on FB. Her memory will live in my heart forever. Love you so much dear cousin!