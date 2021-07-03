I want to send my deepest sympathy, to Mary & Teresa and their families, and to Randy!. I bet you guy's are feeling pretty lost, and sad & all those not fun emotions. I am in shock to see that Penny has passed at such a young age, it is very sad, and then to see that Larry has also passed, WoW what a shocker!!!. When I was in the family for so long, we all did so much together. We played cards every Saturday night, and ate supper, then Penny & I would do the dishes, because Gma made the meal! We played yard games, and we went fishing, and of course we always had to bet on the fish!. And we would all go to the casinos together, and uncle Jimmy would always be with us too, but Larry usually was at a cooking job on Saturday night, but he would hang out with us when ever he could. And then if we went to Larry & Penny's, Larry would have his big smoker going with a variety of good food cooking, besides salads & everything else he made for us! And I remember when Penny worked at the Woodman, about every Friday night, she would go to Wal-Mart and get everything she needed to completely reform a room in her house. A lot of the times it was the bathroom, she would paint - tile - do flooring, it was amazing how artistic & crafty she was, she did a great job!. She said it was her fun time, and it was relaxing for her! And we would all get together and have family wide garage sales, either at Penny & Larry's or Bonnie & At mom's, and we would have such a fun time & laugh, and people watch, & laugh some more!!! I hope that all you guy's are doing as good as you can be, I guess. I watched the funeral, and Randy looked pretty lost & devastated, but I can't blame him, I'm sure it's really hard losing a sibling! And I liked the speech you girl's wrote to honor your Mom, it was right on, she lived for her family, and she worked hard, and she had a good heart!. I'm just so sad she had to pass so young, and Larry, too!.. Hang in there, my prayers are with you! My Condolences, Love Ya!... Jodi Taylor

Jodi Taylor Family July 18, 2021