Penny Lee Saab
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Saab, Penny Lee

May 3, 1960 - June 29, 2021

Age 61. Preceded in death by husband, Larry; parents, Armon and Bonnie Hawkins. Survived by daughters, Mary Mueller (Patrick) and Teresa Saab (Brandon Svoboda); grandchildren: Addy, Ayden, Bryce and Tyler; brother, Randy Hawkins; uncle, Jerry Cornelison (Gloria).

VISITATION: Monday, July 5, 5-7pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUENRAL SERVICE: Tuesday, July 6, 10am, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the service, go to the website below and click the link on the Saab obituary. Interment: Bellevue Cemetery.

Memorials to be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jul
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I want to send my deepest sympathy, to Mary & Teresa and their families, and to Randy!. I bet you guy's are feeling pretty lost, and sad & all those not fun emotions. I am in shock to see that Penny has passed at such a young age, it is very sad, and then to see that Larry has also passed, WoW what a shocker!!!. When I was in the family for so long, we all did so much together. We played cards every Saturday night, and ate supper, then Penny & I would do the dishes, because Gma made the meal! We played yard games, and we went fishing, and of course we always had to bet on the fish!. And we would all go to the casinos together, and uncle Jimmy would always be with us too, but Larry usually was at a cooking job on Saturday night, but he would hang out with us when ever he could. And then if we went to Larry & Penny's, Larry would have his big smoker going with a variety of good food cooking, besides salads & everything else he made for us! And I remember when Penny worked at the Woodman, about every Friday night, she would go to Wal-Mart and get everything she needed to completely reform a room in her house. A lot of the times it was the bathroom, she would paint - tile - do flooring, it was amazing how artistic & crafty she was, she did a great job!. She said it was her fun time, and it was relaxing for her! And we would all get together and have family wide garage sales, either at Penny & Larry's or Bonnie & At mom's, and we would have such a fun time & laugh, and people watch, & laugh some more!!! I hope that all you guy's are doing as good as you can be, I guess. I watched the funeral, and Randy looked pretty lost & devastated, but I can't blame him, I'm sure it's really hard losing a sibling! And I liked the speech you girl's wrote to honor your Mom, it was right on, she lived for her family, and she worked hard, and she had a good heart!. I'm just so sad she had to pass so young, and Larry, too!.. Hang in there, my prayers are with you! My Condolences, Love Ya!... Jodi Taylor
Jodi Taylor
Family
July 18, 2021
I worked with Penny at Woodmen for many years in the Field Division, on the 21st floor in the Tower. She was already there when I got hired in 1981 - she always knew the answers, was so much fun also. Loved her laugh. My prayers of sympathy to you.
[email protected]
Work
July 3, 2021
