Perry J. Pederson
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Pederson, Perry J.

December 29, 1970 - December 11,

The family will Receive friends Tuesday, December 28th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 29th, at 1pm at Citylight Church, 3401 Oak View Drive (Oakview Plaza). In honor of his love for GBR, please wear red or your favorite Husker attire.

INTERMENT: Evergreen. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family towards a college fund for Elise.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am very sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the Pederson family.
Todd Groves
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your family are in my prayers. May God be with you and give you peace.
Mary Kay Shaffer
December 14, 2021
So shocked to hear this terrible news... Going to miss that boisterous laugh, sports knowledge and magnetic energy. Rest in peace good sir and may the love of friends and family carry us through this grief.
Tall Tim
December 13, 2021
