June 19, 1958 - October 6, 2020



Perry Raymon Grell passed away at the University of Nebraska Medical Center from advanced heart failure on October 6, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born and raised in a small farming community in Northwest Iowa. Perry graduated from Galva High School and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from South Dakota State University. While attending SDSU Perry met Barb and the two were married in 1980. For the next 12 years, Perry farmed near the Galva/Holstein area. During that time Perry and Barb welcomed two sons, Brett and Tyler.



In 1987 Perry went to school for air traffic control and began working at the Sioux City Tower while still farming. In 1992 he left farming and moved to Omaha to pursue other air traffic control opportunities with the Federal Aviation Administration. Perry spent the next 26 years with the FAA before retiring in 2018. Perry's favorite things to do were traveling, cooking, watching baseball, reading, and spending time with family and friends. He loved the Lord and was always involved in his local church body.



Perry is survived by his loving wife, Barb, of Papillion, NE; son, Brett (Nicole) of Papillion, NE; son, Tyler (Chelsea) of Saint Louis, MO; grandsons, Connor and Colin of Papillion, NE. He was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Florence Grell; and brother, Paul Grell.



VISITATION to take place on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5–7pm, at the Trinity Lutheran Church Family Life Center (520 W. Lincoln St., Papillion, NE. 68046). FUNERAL SERVICE also to be held at the Trinity Lutheran Family Life Center on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10am. Burial at Cedardale Cemetery.



