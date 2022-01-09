Sakalauskas, Peter V.
June 23, 1951 - January 2, 2022
Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Birute Sakalauskas; and son, Paul Sakalauskas. He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Nicholas) Young; and 3 grandchildren.
VISITATION to take place on Tuesday, January 11, from 10-11am at Bethany Funeral Home, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow. BURIAL: Omaha National Cemetery.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.