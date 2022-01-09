Menu
Peter V. Sakalauskas
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Sakalauskas, Peter V.

June 23, 1951 - January 2, 2022

Peter was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Birute Sakalauskas; and son, Paul Sakalauskas. He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Nicholas) Young; and 3 grandchildren.

VISITATION to take place on Tuesday, January 11, from 10-11am at Bethany Funeral Home, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE to follow. BURIAL: Omaha National Cemetery.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I wish to express my sincere sympathy to Mary and the family. Having spent all of elementary school with Peter, my fondest memory is when we with a few other classmates when Christmas caroling for charity on cold December evenings when we were in 7th and 8th grade. We had a great time and I feel blessed to have spent time with him.
Zach Leonard Zuehlke
School
January 13, 2022
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
January 10, 2022
My love and prayers to Mary and the entire family. I have many fond memories of Pete and times at the bar and the annual blowout with awesome food and music. He will be missed by all .
Suze' aka MOMMA BEAR
January 10, 2022
I am glad i came to see you .before the angel come for you. i am going to miss you .tell mom and dad grandpa and grandma my Dylan and your Paulie and your brother John. that i miss them too.
Ruth Bartlett / Baby/
Family
January 9, 2022
Thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends. Rest in Peace big brother.
Loretta Hansen
Family
January 6, 2022
Often the times we regret the most is saying, we miss you, and love you. Rest in Peace Love Julius
Julius Sakalauskas
Family
January 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results