Mannion, Peter T.

March 28, 1964 - November 22, 2020

Age 56. Peter was a veteran of the USAF and a longtime employee of Mutual of Omaha. Preceded in death by brother, James E. Mannion; parents, Charles and Sandra Mannion, Jr. Survived by best friend, Debi Roberts; stepdaughter, Rachel Nicholas (Justin); and children, Natalie and Spencer; brother, Charles Mannion III; nieces and nephews: Erin, Ben, Conner, Ian, and Andrea Mannion; fur babies, Dalai Lama and Nelson Mandela.

Peter was a friend of Bill W.

Memorial Service will be held at a later time.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

My condolences to the Mannion family and all of Pete's dear friends and family. He was one of a kind and will surely be missed. He was my cousin, my dad's nephew.
Sue Sklansky
November 28, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 26, 2020