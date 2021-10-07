Bauer, Philip Bley
February 28, 1937 - October 1, 2021
Philip passed away on October 1, 2021 in Papillion, NE after a courageous 12-year battle with Parkinson's disease. He was born on February 28, 1937 in Gilead, NE.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Philip was preceded in death by parents, William George and Gertrude Louise (Bley) Bauer; and brother, William George Bauer, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Ann; daughters, Tammy (Steven) Evaretts, Pamela Bauer, and Laura (Gabriel) Trujillo; grandchildren, Amy (Mark) Lloyd, Mackenzie, Elijah, Kyrah, and Isaiah Trujillo; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Avery Lloyd; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.
Philip grew up in Fairbury, NE. He attended Seward Concordia Lutheran School his first three years of high school and transferred to St. John's Lutheran School in Winfield, KS where he graduated in 1954. After graduating, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country for two years followed by four years of service in the Army Reserves. On November 23, 1958, he married Barbara Ann (Schultz), and they were blessed with three daughters, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He attended the University of Nebraska Kearney where he received his bachelor's degree. He received his master's and education specialist degrees from the University of Nebraska Omaha. In 1961, he was hired by the Omaha Public Schools where he taught for a number of years before becoming an assistant principal. During his tenure with OPS, he held multiple administrative positions before his retirement in 1995.
Philip's passion was advocating for those in need. In retirement, he became the first director of Project Harmony Child Advocacy Center. He was later employed with the Omaha-Douglas County Victim Assistance Program.
His greatest strength and the quality his loved ones admired most was his ability to lead and advocate for others without the desire for recognition. He was able to accomplish so much professionally while also keeping his family a priority. His purest joy was the time spent with his family and loved ones. He impacted the lives of many and will be missed dearly.
Philip and Barbara became members of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church in 1964 where he served 33 years on the Board of Personnel. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Beautiful Savior or a favorite charity
.
The family will receive friends Thursday, October 21st from 1-2pm at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7706 S 96th Street, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 2pm. We respectfully ask those planning on attending to wear a mask. We appreciate your cooperation and understanding. Livestream link on funeral home website. Private Interment at a later date.
