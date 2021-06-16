Menu
Philip "Butch" Benshoof
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
Benshoof, Philip "Butch"

June 6, 1953 - June 10, 2021

Age 68 of Plattsmouth. Preceded in death by his parents, Merlin Benshoof and Ellen Wynia; brothers, Steve Benshoof, David Wynia; and sister, Debbie Sandahl. He is survived by his wife, Diane Benshoof of Plattsmouth, NE; his sons, Brian (Shelly) Benshoof of Bellevue, NE; Matt (Ana) Benshoof of Bellevue, NE; Ben (partner Claire Witt) Benshoof of Loveland, CO; his grandchildren, Samuel, Anna Belle, Abel, and Evelyn; his sisters, Cheri Van Cleave of Blair, NE, and Jodi Roth of Omaha, NE; his sister-in-law, Loida Benshoof of Loveland, CO; and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Condolences to www.bpharveyfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 16, 2021.
