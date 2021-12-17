Menu
Philip A. Hageman
1991 - 2021
BORN
1991
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Hageman, Philip A.

May 19, 1991 - December 12, 2021

Philip Hageman, age 30, died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 12, 2021, in Chicago. Phil was the son of Tom and Vicki Hageman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Mark; and his sisters, Clara and Naomi. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Philip and Myrtle Mattern and Emerson and Mary Hageman.

THE FAMILY REQUESTS FOR MASKS TO BE WORN FOR VISITATION AND SERVICES.

Visitation is from 5-7pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm on Monday, December 20th at St. Margaret Mary Church, 6116 Dodge Street. in Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Tuesday, December 21st at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Margaret Mary School or the Omaha Community Bike Project. Alternatively, choose to celebrate Phil's legacy as an avid runner, bicyclist, and encourager of exercise by taking a walk, run, or bike in his honor.

To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church -- To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
6116 Dodge Street, To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page., NE
Dec
20
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Margaret Mary Church -- To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
6116 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE
Dec
21
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church -- To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
6116 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
Dear Clara& family, I am so sorry to hear of Phillip´s passing. I have fond memories of hearing funny stories about him when we were at Duchesne together. I am lifting you all up in prayer. Your A´11 Duchesne sisters are here for you, too.
Meryl Higgins A´11
December 21, 2021
I am so saddened to hear of Phil's passing. I was fortunate to know Phil during his time at RU. I was his supervisor when he was an Ambassador. He was also a friend of my brother, Mason "Moose" Anthony during his time there. Phil's kindness and humor was infectious. He was one of those people who made you feel heard and appreciated. He had a wonderful, giving spirit. I'll never forget him walking into my office every day and saying, "Hey Chief!" The loss of Phil is one that I know is felt by all those who were fortunate enough to know and love him. You all are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Mallory Anthony
School
December 21, 2021
David J. Brennan
December 20, 2021
Zach Craft /Loni Craft family
December 19, 2021
November Project Chicago
December 19, 2021
Tom. I was deeply saddened by this news. Please accept a hug from me and hopes for better days in the future.
Mitch Bragin
Friend
December 17, 2021
