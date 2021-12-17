Hageman, Philip A.
May 19, 1991 - December 12, 2021
Philip Hageman, age 30, died suddenly and unexpectedly on December 12, 2021, in Chicago. Phil was the son of Tom and Vicki Hageman. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Mark; and his sisters, Clara and Naomi. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Philip and Myrtle Mattern and Emerson and Mary Hageman.
THE FAMILY REQUESTS FOR MASKS TO BE WORN FOR VISITATION AND SERVICES.
Visitation is from 5-7pm, followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm on Monday, December 20th at St. Margaret Mary Church, 6116 Dodge Street. in Omaha. FUNERAL SERVICES will be Tuesday, December 21st at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Interment: Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Margaret Mary School or the Omaha Community Bike Project. Alternatively, choose to celebrate Phil's legacy as an avid runner, bicyclist, and encourager of exercise by taking a walk, run, or bike in his honor.
To view live broadcasts of the Wake Service, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2021.