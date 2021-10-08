Menu
Philip C. Stroy
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
413 Elm Street
Louisville, NE
Stroy, Philip C.

October 29, 1946 - October 5, 2021

Age 74, of Murdock, NE. Survived by his wife, Judy Stroy of Murdock, NE; sons, John (Rosetta) Stroy of Murdock, NE; Mike (Stephanie) Stroy of Louisville, NE; grandchildren: Brent (Lindsey) Staack, Brittany (Joel) Wiley, Wyatt Stroy, Nolan Stroy and Ella Stroy; great-grandchildren: Adam Staack, Sloan Wiley, and Brielle Wiley; sisters: Carol Boes of San Mateo, CA; Peggy (George) Mills of Raymond, NE; and Marilyn Kerans of Louisville, NE; one niece and six nephews, two brother-in-laws.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1-4pm at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, resuming from 5-8pm at Trinity Lutheran Church where the family will greet friends. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Service at the Cass County Fair Grounds, all are welcome to attend. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or Elmwood Rescue Squad.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville Chapel
413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE
Oct
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
31104 Church Rd., Murdock, NE
Oct
11
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
31104 Church Rd., Murdock, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Louisville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I have been following my relatives. Sorry to hear Phillip (Butch) Stroy has passed. Trying to contact my cousin Carol Stroy Boes
Judith Woodward Miercort Granddaughter to Johannah Stroytroy
Family
November 16, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Phil was one of a kind. He will be truly missed.
Steve Taylor
Friend
October 8, 2021
