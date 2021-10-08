Stroy, Philip C.



October 29, 1946 - October 5, 2021



Age 74, of Murdock, NE. Survived by his wife, Judy Stroy of Murdock, NE; sons, John (Rosetta) Stroy of Murdock, NE; Mike (Stephanie) Stroy of Louisville, NE; grandchildren: Brent (Lindsey) Staack, Brittany (Joel) Wiley, Wyatt Stroy, Nolan Stroy and Ella Stroy; great-grandchildren: Adam Staack, Sloan Wiley, and Brielle Wiley; sisters: Carol Boes of San Mateo, CA; Peggy (George) Mills of Raymond, NE; and Marilyn Kerans of Louisville, NE; one niece and six nephews, two brother-in-laws.



FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, October 11, 2021, at 10am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Murdock, NE. VISITATION: Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 1-4pm at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Louisville, resuming from 5-8pm at Trinity Lutheran Church where the family will greet friends. A luncheon will follow the Funeral Service at the Cass County Fair Grounds, all are welcome to attend. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery or Elmwood Rescue Squad.



