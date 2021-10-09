Balsarini, Phillip John



December 28, 1971 - October 6, 2021



Age 49. Beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend. It is with deep sadness and much love that the family of Phillip Balsarini announce his peaceful passing on October 6, 2021. Phillip was a unique soul with a big heart and deep capacity for genuine affection. He had a generous spirit and was incapable of deception. He was never anyone but himself.



Phillip loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a reliable fixture at family celebrations and holiday gatherings. He especially enjoyed attending weekly services at Southridge Church New Hope with his cousins. He brought energy, joy, and enthusiasm everywhere he went. Phillip loved Nebraska Football, and faithfully followed their progress (or more recently, decline).



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill Balsarini and Victoria Velez. He is survived by his step-mother, Sharon Balsarini; siblings, Steven (Sara Hernberg), Katherine (Gregg Dahlheim), and Angie (Kammi Metson); and step-siblings, Mike, Randy, and Diana Burton. Phillip was a wonderful uncle to Megan Vandergriend, Beth (Bradley) Schrag, and Ryan Vandergriend; and had a loving extended family.



Family will Receive friends Sunday, October 10th, from 3-5pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Monday, October 11th, 11AM at West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2021.