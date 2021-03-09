Finch, Phillip R.
Born: August 15, 1944.
Died: February 24, 2021 in Harlingen, TX.
Informal memorial with the family present from 3-7pm on Wednesday, March 10th, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. Please dress as you are comfortable, however, masks will be required. Phill's long-standing request was for cremation, so there will be no viewing. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.