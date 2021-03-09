Menu
Phillip R. Finch
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Finch, Phillip R.

Born: August 15, 1944.

Died: February 24, 2021 in Harlingen, TX.

Informal memorial with the family present from 3-7pm on Wednesday, March 10th, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn, NE. Please dress as you are comfortable, however, masks will be required. Phill's long-standing request was for cremation, so there will be no viewing. Condolences to www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Memorial service
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road, Elkhorn, NE
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I remember Phill with his shy smile and his quiet kindness. We were neighbors when our kids were young and all of us have good memories of that time. Sending hugs and sympathy to Karen, Jody and family, Kristi and family, and Russ and family. Kindnesses are not forgotten with the passage of time. May God comfort each of you.
Deb Peterson
March 9, 2021
