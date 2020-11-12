Menu
Phyllis A. Simon
Simon, Phyllis A.

Age 83 of Ithaca, NE. Survived by children Bunnie McGee, Fremont, Terri (Dory) Hall, Wahoo, Shelly Trudell, Fremont, Jerry (Lori) Simon Jr., Ithaca, Dan (Mollie) Simon, Ithaca, Candie (Tom) Wageman, Ithaca, Tom (Beth) Simon, Yutan; 27 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; many wonderful sisters, nieces, nephews, and close friends.

Preceded in death by husband Jerry, Sr.; parents Don and Phyllis Capalite; parents-in-law Albert and Lillian Simon; granddaughter Rachel Simon; granddaughter-in-law Summer Simon; sister Darlene Frost; brothers Larry Hert and Donnie Capalite.

FUNERAL 1pm Saturday, Mead Covenant Church, Mead, NE. VISITATION 5-8pm Friday, funeral home. Interment Indian Mound Cemetery, Ithaca. Memorials to family.

PRUSS-NABITY FUNERAL HOME

Wahoo, NE | (402) 443-3128 | www.prussnabity.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Pruss-Nabity Funeral Home
