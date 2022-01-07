Anderson, Phyllis Jean (nee Molgaard)



Age 89 - January 2, 2022



Phyllis was born at her grandparents' home in Bedford, Iowa, and raised on the family dairy farm near Iowa School for the Deaf. She was very proud of her Danish and Scottish heritage.



Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Jean Molgaard; brothers, Harry "Red" Molgaard and wife, Louie Molgaard and wife; very dear son-in-law, Jeff Cook; and special cousin and traveling companion, Anne Molgaard Tedesco.



Survived by children, Kristy Cook, Vicki Anderson, and Greg (Terri) Anderson, all of Omaha; 5 grandchildren and other dear relatives.



Her involvement in 4-H work in her early years was instrumental in preparing her for life and social skills. She worked at Shaver's Food Mart at 42nd and Grover many years while her children were young. Phyllis was a licensed Realtor for 28 years with Century 21 Wear Company, the last 10 years as a licensed receptionist.



Phyllis was fiercely independent, living in and loving her quaint little house; her "Little Slice of Heaven." She loved to travel and took yearly trips to see what was on the other side of the mountain. Auctions, searching for antiques, reading John Steinbeck, her faith, and many friends were her passions. Since 1961, Phyllis reconnected with girlfriend classmates. They enjoyed meeting and reminiscing a few times per year at SW Iowa restaurants.



Phyllis always strived to lead her personal life and her business life by the Golden Rule and that worked very well for her. She was so humbled by the many folks who touched her life in positive ways.



At her request, no visitation or services. Cremation.



Memorials or condolences may be sent to the funeral home.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2022.