Bart, Phyllis L. (Hansen)
November 21, 1939 - April 4, 2022
Of Arlington, formerly Valley, NE. Survived by daughters, Melissa (Kurt) Balhorn and Sheila Bart; brother, Terry (Lynn) Hansen and granddaughter Amanda Balhorn.
MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, April 8, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.