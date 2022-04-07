Menu
Phyllis L. Bart
FUNERAL HOME
Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home - Arlington
232 W Eagle St
Arlington, NE
Bart, Phyllis L. (Hansen)

November 21, 1939 - April 4, 2022

Of Arlington, formerly Valley, NE. Survived by daughters, Melissa (Kurt) Balhorn and Sheila Bart; brother, Terry (Lynn) Hansen and granddaughter Amanda Balhorn.

MEMORIAL MASS: Friday, April 8, 2022, 10:30am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday, 5-7pm, with ROSARY at 7pm, all at Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home in Arlington. Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Fremont.

Online condolences www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Reckmeyer-Moser Funeral Home

232 W. Eagle St., Arlington, NE 68002 | (402) 478-4151
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Apr. 7, 2022.
