Phyllis M. Beck
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brockhaus Funeral Home
824 Main Street
Creighton, NE
Beck, Phyllis M.

Age 97

Phyllis M. Beck of Creighton, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria L. Beck and husband Doug Mead of Ravenna; son, Philip F. Beck of Creighton; sister, Mrs. Robert (Emile) Scoville of Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Sunday from 4-7pm at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7pm Wake Service. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 14, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Osmond, NE.

BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME

Creighton, NE | 402-358-3236 | brockhausfuneralhome.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home
824 Main Street P. O. Box 35, Creighton, NE
Jun
14
Wake
7:00p.m.
Brockhaus Funeral Home
824 Main Street P. O. Box 35, Creighton, NE
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Ludger Catholic Church
Creighton, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear, Phyllis was an amazing strong woman. I admired her very much. She will be missed.
Lynda Waring-Houser
June 9, 2021
