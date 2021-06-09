Beck, Phyllis M.



Age 97



Phyllis M. Beck of Creighton, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Avera Creighton Care Centre. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Dr. Maria L. Beck and husband Doug Mead of Ravenna; son, Philip F. Beck of Creighton; sister, Mrs. Robert (Emile) Scoville of Crofton; and many nieces and nephews.



VISITATION: Sunday from 4-7pm at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton with a 7pm Wake Service. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, June 14, 2021, 10:30am, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. Reverend Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Osmond, NE.



BROCKHAUS FUNERAL HOME



Creighton, NE | 402-358-3236 | brockhausfuneralhome.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 9, 2021.