Buesing, Phyllis M.
April 2, 1928 - December 12, 2021
Phyllis M. Buesing, age 93 of Syracuse, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1928 to Fred and Bertha Cornelius (Benke) in Bennington, NE. Phyllis married Arnold Buesing on June 7, 1947 in Gretna.
She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Karen) Buesing, Keith Buesing, Kurt Buesing (Carolyn Lawson); 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; daughter, Sandra Shepard; grandson, David Shepard; and daughter-in-law, Julie Buesing.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, December 18, at 10:30am at the Park Hill cemetery in Syracuse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com
FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME
Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.