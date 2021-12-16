Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis M. Buesing
FUNERAL HOME
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE
Buesing, Phyllis M.

April 2, 1928 - December 12, 2021

Phyllis M. Buesing, age 93 of Syracuse, passed away peacefully on December 12, 2021. She was born on April 2, 1928 to Fred and Bertha Cornelius (Benke) in Bennington, NE. Phyllis married Arnold Buesing on June 7, 1947 in Gretna.

She is survived by her sons, Dennis (Karen) Buesing, Keith Buesing, Kurt Buesing (Carolyn Lawson); 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; daughter, Sandra Shepard; grandson, David Shepard; and daughter-in-law, Julie Buesing.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, December 18, at 10:30am at the Park Hill cemetery in Syracuse. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Syracuse Good Samaritan Center. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.

FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME

Syracuse, NE | (402) 269-2441
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 16, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.