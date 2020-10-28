Hubka, Phyllis D.



June 27, 1945 - October 24, 2020



Phyllis D. Hubka, age 75, of Bellevue, passed on Saturday, October 24, 2020. Daughter of beloved parents, Elmer and Esther Peterson (nee Fredrickson) originally from Granville, North Dakota, she was the first of six children and was born on June 27, 1945. She married CMSgt Ronald Hubka in 1967 and was mother to Lynn and Lisa. Her and her family were able to see the world thanks to the United States Air Force.



Phyllis was a dedicated tax preparer and had worked for H&R Block for over 45 years. She loved family and traveling and was a Creative Memories consultant and "master" scrapbooker.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Dale; her son; her husband; and both parents. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa, and granddaughter Olivia; sisters, Marie, Marilyn, and Donna; brother, Donald; and many loving nieces and nephews.



She left her mark and will be deeply missed by all.



VISITATION: Friday, October 30, 4-8pm, at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. A virtual Funeral Service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Chapel and will be available on the Hubka obituary at the website below on Saturday, October 31st. Memorials suggested to the National Park Foundation OR any military organization such as, but not limited to, the DAV, VFW, or Wounded Warriors.



BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL



Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE



(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.