Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis L. Gentry
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE
Gentry, Phyllis L.

August 12, 1926 - December 7, 2020

Omaha. Phyllis passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandma, and aunt. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene; sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn Sander (Leonard); and nephew: Tom Sander. She was survived by daughter, Peggy; son, Dennis (Denise); grandchildren, Jen Foltz (Chris), Ryan Gentry (Kristin); great- grandchildren: Ellie and Grace Foltz, Stella, Cash, and Crosby Gentry; nieces, nephews, and a cousin.

No Visitation. Private Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church 216 S. 34th St. Omaha, NE 68131

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Phyllis was a very sweet lady, she will be missed by family and friends.
Mark and Marcy Heap
Family
December 16, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I know your mother will be greatly missed.
Michelle
December 13, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mom Dennis.
Donnie&Helen Andersen
December 13, 2020
We are so sorry from your loss. Sending love, prayers, and sympathy.
MacKenzie, Nick, Mikayla Mikle
December 12, 2020
Our deepest sympathy.
Mark and Marcy Heap
December 12, 2020
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results