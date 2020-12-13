Gentry, Phyllis L.August 12, 1926 - December 7, 2020Omaha. Phyllis passed away peacefully on December 7, 2020. She was a loving mother, grandma, and aunt. She was preceded in death by husband, Gene; sister and brother-in-law: Evelyn Sander (Leonard); and nephew: Tom Sander. She was survived by daughter, Peggy; son, Dennis (Denise); grandchildren, Jen Foltz (Chris), Ryan Gentry (Kristin); great- grandchildren: Ellie and Grace Foltz, Stella, Cash, and Crosby Gentry; nieces, nephews, and a cousin.No Visitation. Private Graveside Service at Hillcrest Memorial Park Omaha, NE. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church 216 S. 34th St. Omaha, NE 68131Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000