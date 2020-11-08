Sherman, Phyllis Joy (Waxenberg).
March 9, 1926 - November 7, 2020
Phyllis was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, artist and community volunteeer. Her family played a multi-generational role in Omaha's meatpacking industry. She will fondly be remembered for her humor, warmth, generosity, style and beauty, and her ever-present kindness and compassion for all. Preceded in death by her husband Irvin; daughter Jeanne Louise; parents, Leo and Zelda Waxenberg; brother Sheldon Waxenberg; and sister Marsha Feinhandler. Survived by sons: Michael (Patty), Stephen (Gaye), Mark (Ellie Batt), Daniel (Usha); grandchildren, David Sherman, Alison Sherman, Emma (Bryan) Sayler, Augie (Alexa) Sherman, Micah Sherman, Ben Sherman, Sarah (Evan) Halpain, and Max Sherman; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Noah Sherman, Aaron Sherman, Abraham and Lewis Halpain, and 2 babies due 2021.
Private Family Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 11. Memorials may be made to the Rose Blumkin Home or the American Cancer Society
.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.