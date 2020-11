Sherman, Phyllis Joy (Waxenberg).March 9, 1926 - November 7, 2020Phyllis was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, artist and community volunteeer. Her family played a multi-generational role in Omaha's meatpacking industry. She will fondly be remembered for her humor, warmth, generosity, style and beauty, and her ever-present kindness and compassion for all. Preceded in death by her husband Irvin; daughter Jeanne Louise; parents, Leo and Zelda Waxenberg; brother Sheldon Waxenberg; and sister Marsha Feinhandler. Survived by sons: Michael (Patty), Stephen (Gaye), Mark (Ellie Batt), Daniel (Usha); grandchildren, David Sherman, Alison Sherman, Emma (Bryan) Sayler, Augie (Alexa) Sherman, Micah Sherman, Ben Sherman, Sarah (Evan) Halpain, and Max Sherman; great-grandchildren, Isaac and Noah Sherman, Aaron Sherman, Abraham and Lewis Halpain, and 2 babies due 2021.Private Family Graveside Services will be held Wednesday, November 11. Memorials may be made to the Rose Blumkin Home or the American Cancer Society John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com