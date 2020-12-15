Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home and Crematory
Krebs, Phyllis Marie
Phyllis Marie Krebs, age 87, of Council Bluffs, passed away December 13, 2020 at Bethany Lutheran Home. Phyllis was born July 25, 1933 in Council Bluffs to the late Phillip and Gudrun "Goodie" (Larsen) Stingle. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1951. Phyllis married Arthur Krebs on September 25, 1979. She worked for Peter Kiewit for 40 years. In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Krebs in 2013; brothers, Pat Kennedy, Jr. and William Stingle. Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Kathleen (Ron) Sharp; sons, Bill Stewart, Bob (Pam) Stewart; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; step-children, Kathy Medley, Richard Krebs, Michael (Jeanette) Krebs, Keith (Karen) Krebs, Candace (Gary) Wines; nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, 11am at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. INTERMENT: Cedar Lawn Cemetery. VISITATION: with the family, one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks and distancing are to be observed. The family will direct memorials.
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Phyllis was my favorite aunt. We talked often over the phone and I always enjoyed that time with her. Great person and she was always a lot of fun. She will be missed. Love Always.
Mary (Kramer) Cahill
December 17, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Aunt Phyllis. She was a fun loving lady. We are praying for God's peace for you. With love and sympathy, Peggy, Frank, and Noah.
Peggy Bechtold
December 16, 2020
what a gracious neighbor and a wonderful friend. so sorry she to lose her.
cal schwede
December 15, 2020
William Kramer
December 15, 2020
Aunt Phyllis is the reason we met and are together today. She was a wonderful woman and will be missed greatly.
Bill Kramer and Joyce Haun
December 15, 2020
I have lost a great friend that dates back to the 1940s. Phyllis' folks and my folks lived across the street. Will miss our phone calls, but know she is resting in peace. Rest in peace my friend. You are missed.