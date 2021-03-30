I am so saddened and sorry to hear of Phyllis´s passing... a great loss for her loving family and we, her many friends too. Her smile and joyous laugh uplifted many a Washington School PTA board meeting! She was such a storyteller. I will miss her smiling presence `round the Florence Mill´s Farmers Market too. I did not know of the funeral date or I would have been there to honor her. May you find solace in your wonderful memories and funny stories that only you knew, because after all, she was yours. God Bless.

Linda Meigs April 7, 2021