Phyllis J. Lueninghoener
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Lueninghoener, Phyllis J.

August 27, 1950 - March 29, 2021

Preceded in death by infant son, William Edward Lueninghoener; siblings, Jack Ryan, Mary Maurice, Sr. Loretta Ryan.

Survived by husband, Edward Lueninghoener; children: Ryan Lueninghoener (Alisha), Cory Lueninghoener (Lisabeth), Quentin Lueninghoener (Elizabeth), Kelcey Lueninghoener (Alicia); three grandchildren: Madeline, Emily, and Timothy; siblings: Theresa Sherman (Tom), Bernie Culver (Mike), Ann Peterson (George), Frank Ryan, Bill Ryan, (Sheryl), Rita Ryan; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 4th from 5pm to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, April 5th at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethlehem House.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast " button on our home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 30 to Apr. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
4
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Apr
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
6116 Dodge Street, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of your loss. I had the pleasure of knowing Phyllis when our children attended Washington Elementary and through our years on the PTA. Phyllis had such a joyful personality and always made me laugh with her stories. May God be with you Ed and all your family, you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Robin Caldwell
April 7, 2021
I am so saddened and sorry to hear of Phyllis´s passing... a great loss for her loving family and we, her many friends too. Her smile and joyous laugh uplifted many a Washington School PTA board meeting! She was such a storyteller. I will miss her smiling presence `round the Florence Mill´s Farmers Market too. I did not know of the funeral date or I would have been there to honor her. May you find solace in your wonderful memories and funny stories that only you knew, because after all, she was yours. God Bless.
Linda Meigs
April 7, 2021
Phyllis' Irish eyes were always smiling. She was always good to see. She was a wonderful friend, and neighbor. May the wind be at her back in heaven. .
Jim McGee
April 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Phyllis's passing. We remember her as a joyful person whom we all called her a good friend. Chuck Roland
Class of 68
March 31, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Phyllis's death. Out thoughts and prayers are with your family
Tom and Lola
March 30, 2021
