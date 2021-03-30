Lueninghoener, Phyllis J.
August 27, 1950 - March 29, 2021
Preceded in death by infant son, William Edward Lueninghoener; siblings, Jack Ryan, Mary Maurice, Sr. Loretta Ryan.
Survived by husband, Edward Lueninghoener; children: Ryan Lueninghoener (Alisha), Cory Lueninghoener (Lisabeth), Quentin Lueninghoener (Elizabeth), Kelcey Lueninghoener (Alicia); three grandchildren: Madeline, Emily, and Timothy; siblings: Theresa Sherman (Tom), Bernie Culver (Mike), Ann Peterson (George), Frank Ryan, Bill Ryan, (Sheryl), Rita Ryan; nieces and nephews.
VISITATION with CDC guidelines: Sunday, April 4th from 5pm to 7 pm at the West Center Chapel with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, April 5th at 10:30am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 6116 Dodge Street. Interment: Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Bethlehem House.
To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Services, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast " button on our home page.
