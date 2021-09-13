Monzu, Phyllis M.



December 29, 1936 - September 10, 2021



Passed away peacefully with her family at home on September 10, 2021. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 29, 1936 and married her husband, August Monzu, in 1956, for 58 years. Devoted mother who loved her family, friends, Christmas and any kind of games!! Her dedication to her faith in God was foremost in her life.



Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Eudora Ruby; husband, August; granddaughter, Jessica Monzu. Survived by children: Dee (Rick) Vaughn, Teresa (Matt) Sobczyk, Bill (Marcia) Monzu, Jim (Kim) Monzu, Patricia Monzu; grandchildren: Andrew (Tara) Vaughn, Sarah (Brett) Berkebile, Michael Sobczyk, Megan (Trevyn) Crosser, Marcus (Elizabeth) Sobczyk, Justin (Val) Monzu, Chelsey Grigas; 10 great-grandchildren.



Family to receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th, 5-7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 16th, at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2110 South 32nd Avenue. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials to Poor Clare Nuns or Our Lady of Lourdes endowment fund.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2021.