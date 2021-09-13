Passed away peacefully with her family at home on September 10, 2021. Born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on December 29, 1936 and married her husband, August Monzu, in 1956, for 58 years. Devoted mother who loved her family, friends, Christmas and any kind of games!! Her dedication to her faith in God was foremost in her life.
Preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Eudora Ruby; husband, August; granddaughter, Jessica Monzu. Survived by children: Dee (Rick) Vaughn, Teresa (Matt) Sobczyk, Bill (Marcia) Monzu, Jim (Kim) Monzu, Patricia Monzu; grandchildren: Andrew (Tara) Vaughn, Sarah (Brett) Berkebile, Michael Sobczyk, Megan (Trevyn) Crosser, Marcus (Elizabeth) Sobczyk, Justin (Val) Monzu, Chelsey Grigas; 10 great-grandchildren.
Family to receive friends on Wednesday, September 15th, 5-7pm at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Vigil Service at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 16th, at 10am at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 2110 South 32nd Avenue. Interment: Holy Sepulchre. Memorials to Poor Clare Nuns or Our Lady of Lourdes endowment fund.
Jim and Family,
John and I would like you to accept our condolences regarding your Mom´s passing. She is reunited with your Dad at last. Phyllis was always a "ball of fire". I loved that about her. I have thought often about Bill, Theresa and Patty. I´m sured your Mom loved being a Nana to her grandkids. She was a beautiful lady with a giant heart She will be missed. Love Jo
Mary Jo Manning McGee
Friend
September 20, 2021
My sympathy to the family: My husband, Ben & I had fun times with your parents
Lucille Mannino
September 15, 2021
I am a cousin of your mother Violet Ruby Piazza's daughter. Phyliss and I go back many years and have shared so many stories. I love her with all my heart and will miss our calls and conversations but know she is in Heaven and a having that joyous reunion with your father.
Jodie A Epperson
September 14, 2021
Monzu family, my deepest sympathies for the loss of your mom. She was such a gem! Hugs to you all.
Mary Beth Bisignano
September 13, 2021
So very sorry for your loss! Our deepest sympathies to all of the family.