Ongert, Phyllis Regina (Sheron)



May 27, 1917 - December 13, 2020



Phyllis Regina (Sheron) Ongert was amazing in many ways and lived life to its fullest. She passed away peacefully at her home at Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska on December 13, 2020, at the remarkable age of 103 years! She was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Regina (Hubrath) and Alexander Burr Sheron. She graduated High School in 1935 in Independence, Ohio. Unlike most women of that age, she went on to college and graduated from Ball State University in 1939 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree. Following college, she was a passionate teacher of High School English. She married Army Officer Walter J. Ongert in 1943 in Del Mar, CA where they made their home. After World War II, Phyllis moved with Walt to Omaha, where she spent the last glorious 75 years of her life. She was an avid world-wide traveler, always eager to see and learn, loving everyone she met in her journeys. She became a Daughter of the American Revolution after painstakingly proving her lineage through genealogy research. She spent her entire adult life active in many clubs, activities, and organizations, never satisfied with becoming complacent. She was involved with the American Association of University Women, Eastern Star, PEO, Gray Ladies, QLI Friends Guild, Uta Halee, Salvation Army Auxiliary, the Miller Park Presbyterian Church and later Dundee Presbyterian Church, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and much more. She was the President of the PTA, she volunteered at the local hospital and had many passions in her life, including sewing, needlepoint, bridge, knitting, gardening, fishing, bird-watching, genealogy, and -- of course -- golf. Phyllis was the first female elected to the Board of Directors of the Omaha Field Club. Throughout her life, her sense of patriotism was unsurpassed -- ask anyone who knew her. She loved her country and all who protected her freedoms.



She was preceded in death by her brother, John Sheron; by her parents; and by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her three children, Steven (Kathy) Ongert, Gregory (Kriste) Ongert, and Sharon Ongert; and is additionally survived by 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.



Phyllis loved with all her heart and, in turn, was loved immensely by so very many. She was a remarkable listener and took a true interest in the people she met.



A Private Family Interment will occur at the family plot in Marion, IN. The family requests donations in her name to the Paralyzed Veterans.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.