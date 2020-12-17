Phyllis Regina (Sheron) Ongert was amazing in many ways and lived life to its fullest. She passed away peacefully at her home at Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Nebraska on December 13, 2020, at the remarkable age of 103 years! She was born in Fort Wayne, IN to Regina (Hubrath) and Alexander Burr Sheron. She graduated High School in 1935 in Independence, Ohio. Unlike most women of that age, she went on to college and graduated from Ball State University in 1939 with a Bachelor's of Arts Degree. Following college, she was a passionate teacher of High School English. She married Army Officer Walter J. Ongert in 1943 in Del Mar, CA where they made their home. After World War II, Phyllis moved with Walt to Omaha, where she spent the last glorious 75 years of her life. She was an avid world-wide traveler, always eager to see and learn, loving everyone she met in her journeys. She became a Daughter of the American Revolution after painstakingly proving her lineage through genealogy research. She spent her entire adult life active in many clubs, activities, and organizations, never satisfied with becoming complacent. She was involved with the American Association of University Women, Eastern Star, PEO, Gray Ladies, QLI Friends Guild, Uta Halee, Salvation Army Auxiliary, the Miller Park Presbyterian Church and later Dundee Presbyterian Church, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and much more. She was the President of the PTA, she volunteered at the local hospital and had many passions in her life, including sewing, needlepoint, bridge, knitting, gardening, fishing, bird-watching, genealogy, and -- of course -- golf. Phyllis was the first female elected to the Board of Directors of the Omaha Field Club. Throughout her life, her sense of patriotism was unsurpassed -- ask anyone who knew her. She loved her country and all who protected her freedoms.
She was preceded in death by her brother, John Sheron; by her parents; and by her husband, Walter. She is survived by her three children, Steven (Kathy) Ongert, Gregory (Kriste) Ongert, and Sharon Ongert; and is additionally survived by 9 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
Phyllis loved with all her heart and, in turn, was loved immensely by so very many. She was a remarkable listener and took a true interest in the people she met.
A Private Family Interment will occur at the family plot in Marion, IN. The family requests donations in her name to the Paralyzed Veterans.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
9 Entries
How lovely of Steve, Greg and Sharon to remember their mother, Phyllis, again this year. Such a nice reminder of a woman who was thoughtful, and charming. We miss her too. Bob and Judi Hausman
Robert and Judith Hausman
Work
December 14, 2021
Greg,
My heart goes out to you and your family. May God be with you!
Ray
Ray Brown
December 25, 2020
She was an absolute delight! We were so privileged to know her and be counted among her friends. We so enjoyed visiting her in her riverside home and at Pacific Springs over many years. Steve, Greg, and Sharon, you have our deepest sympathy. We miss her and your father, too. Bob & Judi Hausman
Robert & Judith Hausman
Coworker
December 21, 2020
I only met Phyllis once at Marcy and Trent's wedding in 2011 yet she made such an impression on me that I wanted (and did) stay in touch with her. She was a wonderful inspiration and lived a full and memorable life. Thank you Phyllis.
Marilane McCartney
December 19, 2020
Phyllis reminds me of my own grandmother, and she was a remarkable woman as well, because she taught me the most basic life skills and her lessons from the depression era are serving me well now. I did not know Phyllis but I know her granddaughter, who is everything that Phyllis was. Kind, loving, generous and ready to help where she can. Your family is rich with her memories and her legacy is the lessons and way of life she passed onto the next generations.
Anne Graham
December 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to the family of Phyllis. She was the true definition of a lady. I loved receiving her Christmas cards always the most beautiful. They gifted us a bedroom set years ago that our daughter still to this day uses. It is even more treasured now . May you Rest In Peace Phyllis and know how much you were loved by all the people your wonderful life touched.
Troy & Judy Coffey
December 18, 2020
Phyllis Ongert was a beautiful, intelligent, feisty, amazing woman - a role model for all women. Her legacy will live on through all of those who loved her and were blessed to have her in their lives.
Christina Tillinger
December 17, 2020
Sharon, Steve, Gregory you have my deepest sympathy. I have such fond memories of your parents. They were welcoming and kind to all who were invited into your home. I especially remember it was mandatory for us to come into their bedroom suite when i brought Sharon home from a date. It was odd for me at first, but they were so welcoming and cordial.
Wishing you peace and comfort.