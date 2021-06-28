Randall, Phyllis K.March 30, 1942 - June 26, 2021Phyllis passed away at home, surrounded by her family in Glenwood, IA.She is survived by her husband, John Randall; children: Julie Torell (Alan), Mark Davis (Kathryn Bartek), and Eileen Barks (Brian); brothers: Bob Reichwein (Sharon), Chuck Reichwein, and Rich Reichwein; sister, Karna Burgoyne; brother-in-law, Pat Delaney (Mary); grandchildren: Lindsay Stoehr (Eric), Nicholas Alfaro, Ryan Alfaro, Will Davis, Levi Davis, Soren Davis, Laura Heller (Corbin), and Hannah Barks; great-grandchildren: Kymber and Connor Stoehr; and many nieces and nephews.MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, June 30, at Forest Lawn. INURNMENT to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Phyllis loved flowers. Any arrangements sent to the Service will be donated to local Nursing Homes. Memorials may be directed to The Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J St, Omaha, NE 68127; or to the family for any Funeral Expenses.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152