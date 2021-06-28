Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis K. Randall
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd
Omaha, NE
Randall, Phyllis K.

March 30, 1942 - June 26, 2021

Phyllis passed away at home, surrounded by her family in Glenwood, IA.

She is survived by her husband, John Randall; children: Julie Torell (Alan), Mark Davis (Kathryn Bartek), and Eileen Barks (Brian); brothers: Bob Reichwein (Sharon), Chuck Reichwein, and Rich Reichwein; sister, Karna Burgoyne; brother-in-law, Pat Delaney (Mary); grandchildren: Lindsay Stoehr (Eric), Nicholas Alfaro, Ryan Alfaro, Will Davis, Levi Davis, Soren Davis, Laura Heller (Corbin), and Hannah Barks; great-grandchildren: Kymber and Connor Stoehr; and many nieces and nephews.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30am Wednesday, June 30, at Forest Lawn. INURNMENT to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Phyllis loved flowers. Any arrangements sent to the Service will be donated to local Nursing Homes. Memorials may be directed to The Food Bank for the Heartland, 10525 J St, Omaha, NE 68127; or to the family for any Funeral Expenses.

Forest Lawn Funeral Home

7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE 68152

www.forestlawnomaha.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
7909 Mormon Bridge Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Forest Lawn Funeral Home Crematory & Memorial Park.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.