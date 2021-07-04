Menu
Polly Woodruff
Woodruff, Polly (Shrader)

Age 92 - November 20, 2020

Polly is survived by daughters: Caron Woodruff Mabon, and Lisbeth Woodruff Anderson; grandchildren: Amanda (Kevin) Oliver, and Justin (Courtney) Anderson; and six great-grandchildren.

Family and Friends of Polly (Shrader) Woodruff will GATHER to CELEBRATE her 92 years of LIFE. Polly entered into Heaven on November 20, 2020. The CELEBRATION of LIFE will be held on July 9, at 10:30am at St. James Church (East).

Memorial donations suggested to St. James Church, or Polly's family to carry out her wishes.
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
St. James Church (East)
NE
