Wheeler, Priscilla Lucille Knudsen



September 23, 1928 - May 13, 2021



She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, John R. "Bud" Wheeler. She is survived by her daughters: Ellen Wheeler Scott (Stuart), Christine Wheeler Lustgarten, and Carey Wheeler Meeker. She is also survived by six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.



MEMORIAL SERVICE: Monday, June 14th, 2:30pm at Dundee Presbyterian Church (5312 Underwood Ave., Omaha, NE, 68132) with a Reception to follow in the Church parlor. The family suggests memorials to the Visiting Nurse Association (12565 West Center Omaha, NE 68144), Dundee Presbyterian Church or to the Elmwood Tower Library (801 South 52nd Street, Omaha, NE 68106)



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2021.