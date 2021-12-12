Menu
R. Kevin Throckmorton
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Throckmorton, R. Kevin

December 14, 1951 - December 8, 2021

GATHERING of Family and Friends: Saturday, December 18th, from 11am to 1pm, followed by CELEBRATION of Life at 1pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Burial in Panora, IA in the Spring. Memorials are suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Capitol Masonic Lodge #3, and Tangier Shrine.

To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Condolences to www.heafeyheafey.com.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Memorial Gathering
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
To Kevin's Family, My sympathy to all of you on Kevin's death. I knew him and Missy at Presbyterian Church of the Cross when they were members there. May God give you comfort and peace. Ardys Hansum
Ardys Hansum
December 17, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kevin's passing. We enjoyed visiting with him on occasion at the campground. Prayers to all of the family. He will be missed.
Tom and Marliss Oetken
Friend
December 16, 2021
My deepest sympathies. (I knew Kevin from Presbyterian Church of the Cross.)
Annie Wattles
December 12, 2021
