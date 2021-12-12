Throckmorton, R. Kevin
December 14, 1951 - December 8, 2021
GATHERING of Family and Friends: Saturday, December 18th, from 11am to 1pm, followed by CELEBRATION of Life at 1pm, all at the West Center Chapel. Burial in Panora, IA in the Spring. Memorials are suggested to Covenant Presbyterian Church, Capitol Masonic Lodge #3, and Tangier Shrine.
To view a live broadcast of the Celebration of Life, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page. Condolences to www.heafeyheafey.com
.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 17, 2021.