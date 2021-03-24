Schrader, Rachel
Rachel Schrader was born on September 10th, 1932 in Brookings, SD. Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Adelia (Dawes) Miller; brother, Dawes Miller; and husband, George Schrader. Rachel is survived by four sons: Mark Schrader and wife Shelley, George Michael Schrader and wife Julia, John Schrader and wife Jennifer, Tom Schrader and wife Molly; three daughters, Mary Rieck, Susan Shedd and husband Hal, Julie Schrader; 28 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
VISITATION will be at Heafey-Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak- Cutler- 7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 on Friday March 26th from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 3535 Maplewood Blvd. Omaha, NE 68134 on Saturday, March 27th, at 10am. Memorials to American Cancer Society
or National Federation for the Blind.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.