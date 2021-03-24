Menu
Rachel Schrader
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Schrader, Rachel

Rachel Schrader was born on September 10th, 1932 in Brookings, SD. Rachel is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Adelia (Dawes) Miller; brother, Dawes Miller; and husband, George Schrader. Rachel is survived by four sons: Mark Schrader and wife Shelley, George Michael Schrader and wife Julia, John Schrader and wife Jennifer, Tom Schrader and wife Molly; three daughters, Mary Rieck, Susan Shedd and husband Hal, Julie Schrader; 28 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren.

VISITATION will be at Heafey-Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak- Cutler- 7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 on Friday March 26th from 5-7pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE will be at Maplewood United Methodist Church, 3535 Maplewood Blvd. Omaha, NE 68134 on Saturday, March 27th, at 10am. Memorials to American Cancer Society or National Federation for the Blind.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sad to hear about Rachael our dear friend.While being sad at the same time so many memories wonderful time together Rachael had a big wonderful laugh. Sorry we could not be with family during this time but our heart and thought were with you.
Casey and Lawana
April 10, 2021
So sorry to hear, but prayers for all the family. We have memories of your family at Maplewood. After watching the service on line, brought back many memories! We do glad to be able to join in. Was good to see you all. Thinking of you!
Alma and Verlyn Wieck
March 27, 2021
Sympathy to Rachel´s family. I am sorry I will not be able to attend the visitation as we are out of town.
Beverly donaldson
March 24, 2021
