Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ralph Larson
FUNERAL HOME
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
542 South 9th Ave.
Broken Bow, NE
Larson, Ralph

Age 88

Ralph Larson of Arnold, NE, formerly of Omaha, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home near Arnold. Ralph is survived by wife, Betty, of Arnold; children: Deb (Dr. Dave) Breuer of Auburn; Diana Carlin of San Antonio, TX; David Larson of Longmont, CO; and Daniel (Rhonda) Larson of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:30am at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating. Inurnment will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at 3pm at Maxwell, NE. A TIME TO GREET THE FAMILY will be held on Thursday, March 11, 5:30-7pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with a Rosary Service to follow at 7pm.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. An online register book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com. The services will be livestream at www.govierbrothers.com.

Govier Brothers Mortuary & Crematory

542 South 9th Ave., Broken Bow, NE 68822 | (308) 872-2424
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
11
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Arnold, NE
Mar
11
Rosary
7:00p.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Arnold, NE
Mar
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Arnold, NE
Mar
12
Interment
3:00p.m.
Fort McPherson National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Govier Bros. Mortuary & Crematory, Arnold FH & Mullen FH Arnold Funeral Home and Mullen Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
We were saddened by the news. I enjoyed your tribute to your father. I will always remember his default face, a smile. Our sympathies. Dean & Kathy
Dean Breuer
Friend
March 12, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to all of you. The video tribute is a beautiful memory of Ralph. I know he is going to be missed by everyone that knew him. I wish I could be there in person, but please know my thoughts and prayers are with you today and as you move forward without him by your side.
Mary Allen
Family
March 12, 2021
Thinking of you all during this time. The reunions won’t be the same without Ralph. What a great video and tribute. Sending thoughts your way. From Rose Hill’s grand daughter
Emily (Hankey) DeWall
March 11, 2021
My condolences to all of you, Betty, Deb, Diana, David and Dan, grands and great grands. What a special guy. He left a great legacy behind in his family. I just watched the video and what an awesome tribute! A lot of great memories, brought tears to my eyes. So sorry we weren't able to make it work to come tonight and tomorrow. Love and prayers to all of you.
Nancy Hill
Family
March 11, 2021
My greatest sympathy to Betty and the Larson Family. The Larson's were the epitome of "neighbors" when our families grew up across the street from each other in Omaha. I think my sister baby-sat their kids and Diana babysat me. So many memories of Ralph and my dad (Mike Saner), at the end of the day with a beer, playing fetch with Lady (Ralph's black lab), the neighbors playing cards to the wee hours of the morning, swapping garden produce, and watching out for each other. And I will never forget that Ralph was there for my dad during his time of need before he passed in 1983. Ralph will live in on with the greatest of memories from my childhood. God Bless.
Jeannie (Saner) Chytil
March 11, 2021
Thinking of all of you as you lay Ralph to rest and say goodbye. He was a great man ; I am thankful that Mom (Rose) had the idea to start the Paden/Larson Cousins reunion 25 years ago. We would never have gotten acquainted with all of you.. We cannot attend but will be present at the livestream and in thought and prayers.
Darlene/Roger Hankey
Family
March 11, 2021
Our sympathy to the Larson family. I always enjoyed Ralph´s stories at the reunions. He will certainly be missed! Hugs to everyone.
Gloria Hill Garber & Bill Garber
March 10, 2021
Leonard and I were sorry to hear of Ralph passing. We were glad to hear that he could be at the home he so much loved and with the family. We always loved spending time with Ralph and his entertaining wit. God be with you all during this difficult time.
Lorae & Leonard Baker
Family
March 10, 2021
Betty, Deb, Diana, David, Dan, and families - I am sorry to hear of Ralph's death. Another "landmark" construction of Ralph's is the addition he built to my parent's house in 1978. To date, it is the most lived-in room in the house. I am sitting in the room now and am grateful to Ralph for it. You are all in my prayers. Peggy
Peggy Carlin
March 10, 2021
Ralph was a great husband, dad and grandfather. He will be missed but loved by all.
Mick and Joan Carlin
March 10, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ralph’s passing. Neal really enjoyed talking with him thru the years! Prayers for peace to Betty and the rest of the family.
Felice & Neal Paden
Family
March 9, 2021
Betty and family, I am so very sorry to hear of Ralph's passing. He was a wonderful man!! Always a hard worker and made alot of good memories with family and friends!! He will be deeply missed!! God bless you all!! Robyn Engleman
Robyn Engleman
Friend
March 9, 2021
Aunt Betty and Family- our hearts are so heavy from the news about Uncle Ralph. He was a favorite and will be terribly missed ! Our love and prayers to all of you during this difficult time!
Johnny, Shari, Dominick, Liam & Johnny

Shari Tureaud
Family
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results