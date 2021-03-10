Larson, Ralph
Age 88
Ralph Larson of Arnold, NE, formerly of Omaha, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at his home near Arnold. Ralph is survived by wife, Betty, of Arnold; children: Deb (Dr. Dave) Breuer of Auburn; Diana Carlin of San Antonio, TX; David Larson of Longmont, CO; and Daniel (Rhonda) Larson of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.
FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:30am at the St. Agnes Catholic Church in Arnold with Father Thomas Gudipalli officiating. Inurnment will be at the Fort McPherson National Cemetery at 3pm at Maxwell, NE. A TIME TO GREET THE FAMILY will be held on Thursday, March 11, 5:30-7pm, at St. Agnes Catholic Church with a Rosary Service to follow at 7pm.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. An online register book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com
. The services will be livestream at www.govierbrothers.com
.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 10, 2021.