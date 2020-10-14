Waterman, Ramon W. "Ray"Age 87, of Scottsdale, AZ. Died on September 25, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, August and Maude Waterman; sister, Mina Rose Book; and brother, H. Robert Ochse.Survived by wife, Jessie of Scottsdale; children: Shelley Bengtson of Omaha, Randy (Romaine) Waterman of Paradise Valley AZ, J. Scott (Cindy) Waterman of Gretna NE, and Sherry (Chris) Burghardt of Colorado Springs, CO; grandchildren: Matthew Bengtson, James (Patricia) Bengtson, David Waterman, Rachel Waterman, Regina Waterman (Jovan Quallo), Jacob (Lacy) Burghardt, Nicholas Burghardt (Mackenzie Manning), and Grant (Cody) Burghardt; great-grandchildren: Alexis, Logan and Abigail Bengtson, and Riley and Ryan Burghardt; sisters-in-law, Leona Cornelius of Cotati CA, and Martha Ochse of Newburg, OR; and brother-in-law, Wayne Cornelius of Fremont. Also survived by many dear relatives and wonderful friends.MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday at 1:30pm at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 13271 Millard Ave., Omaha, with a Reception following. Covid guidelines apply. Private Interment in Omaha National Cemetery. Memorials to Team Jack Foundation or Wreaths Across America.