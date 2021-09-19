Frederick, Ramona



August 18, 1934 - September 11, 2021



Ramona Frederick, age 87 of Omaha, passed away on September 11, 2021. She was born on August 18, 1934, in Reserve, KS to Herbert and Dorothy (Duncan) Barber.



Ramona is survived by her children: Terrie Beckner of Rulo NE, Ragina (Glen) Sprague of Plattsmouth NE, Darla (Mark) Armbrust of Omaha, Rudy Frederick of Rulo NE, Dominic Frederick of Omaha, Beth Frederick of Council Bluffs IA, Mark Frederick of Omaha, Greg Frederick of Omaha, Robert (Debbie) Frederick of Las Vegas NV, and Angela Frederick of Omaha; many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; and her sister, Beverly Frederick of Rulo, NE. She was preceded in death by her three sons, Rickie, Randie, and Robin; parents; sister, Colleen Nickerson; and brothers, Gary and Gerald Barber.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE FOR RAMONA: Tuesday, September 21, at 5:30pm at Citylight Midtown, 4383 Nicholas St., Omaha, NE 68131.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 19, 2021.