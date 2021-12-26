Valla, Ramona "Moni" L.



November 1, 1957 - December 18, 2021



Ramona "Moni" L. Valla, age 64, of Bellevue, NE passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021. She was born on November 1, 1957 to Martin and Virginia DeLoa in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Martin "Marty". She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Valla of 41 years; her three sons, Justin Valla and significant other Katie, Jordan Valla and wife Janelle, and Josh Valla and significant other Erica. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Cooper, Jay, Ari, Griffey, and Ivy; her brother, Richard (Richie) DeLoa; sister, Laurie Reyes (DeLoa); and numerous nieces and nephews. Ramona graduated from Ryan High School and attended Metropolitan Community College. Later in life, Ramona worked for DHHS for many years.



Honoring Ramona's wishes there will be a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 28th, at 10am. VISITATION with family begins Tuesday 9am at the Church until time of Service. The family has requested that all who attend please wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Ramona's obit and Stream Service.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 26, 2021.