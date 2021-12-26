Ramona "Moni" L. Valla, age 64, of Bellevue, NE passed away peacefully on December 18, 2021. She was born on November 1, 1957 to Martin and Virginia DeLoa in Omaha. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Martin "Marty". She is survived by her loving husband, Donald Valla of 41 years; her three sons, Justin Valla and significant other Katie, Jordan Valla and wife Janelle, and Josh Valla and significant other Erica. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Cooper, Jay, Ari, Griffey, and Ivy; her brother, Richard (Richie) DeLoa; sister, Laurie Reyes (DeLoa); and numerous nieces and nephews. Ramona graduated from Ryan High School and attended Metropolitan Community College. Later in life, Ramona worked for DHHS for many years.
Honoring Ramona's wishes there will be a MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL at Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 28th, at 10am. VISITATION with family begins Tuesday 9am at the Church until time of Service. The family has requested that all who attend please wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Ramona's obit and Stream Service.
I knew Moni from high school. She was very kind, caring and fun to hang out with. Let happy memories carry you through this sorrowful time.
Teri Goodman
December 28, 2021
Teri Benak-Goodman
December 28, 2021
Our Condolences to The Deloa Family, In Our Prayers during this time...
Hilario Family
Family
December 27, 2021
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Moni. She was a good friend of our dad's, before his passing, and we all remember her fondly. Sending love and comfort to her boys and the grandkids. May peace replace your heartache in this time of sorrow.
The Pete Palma Family
December 27, 2021
Sammy and Trudy DeGeorge
December 26, 2021
Moni was my good friend. We met the first day of high school and were friends from then on. Moni was a kind person. I will miss her.