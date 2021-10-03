Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randall Leo Domino
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
3809 North 90th Street
Omaha, NE
Domino, Randall Leo

August 25, 1948 - September 24, 2021

Age 73. Passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in Omaha. He was born on August 25, 1948 in Harlan, IA to Marjorie Ann Domino and Leo Casper Domino. Randy was a Vietnam Veteran. He had a love for golf, food, and life. He was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Schafer; father Leo Domino; sister JoEllen Domino; and brother Billy Domino. Randy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Loannis Gaiganis; 4 grandchildren, Dora, Sophie, Elisabeth and Stavros Gaiganis; sister Linda Domino; nephews, Darin Cingle and Michael Cingle; and niece Jenifer Negron.

CELEBRATION of Life will be held October 8, from 5-9pm at the VFW, 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134. Memorials in Randy's name can be donated to the VFW Post #2503 at 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home

3809 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com 402-505-9260

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
VFW
8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Good Shepherd Funeral Home - 90th Street Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Thank your for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 5, 2021
Linda, I was so sorry to read about Randy's death. I remember the two of you from St. Peter's grade school in the 1950's. Did some business with Randy when he had a shop in the Old market in the 70's. I'll remember you and yours in my prayers to help you through this difficult time. May God bless.
Michael OKeefe
School
October 3, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results