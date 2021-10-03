Domino, Randall Leo
August 25, 1948 - September 24, 2021
Age 73. Passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at his home in Omaha. He was born on August 25, 1948 in Harlan, IA to Marjorie Ann Domino and Leo Casper Domino. Randy was a Vietnam Veteran. He had a love for golf, food, and life. He was preceded in death by his mother Marjorie Schafer; father Leo Domino; sister JoEllen Domino; and brother Billy Domino. Randy is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Loannis Gaiganis; 4 grandchildren, Dora, Sophie, Elisabeth and Stavros Gaiganis; sister Linda Domino; nephews, Darin Cingle and Michael Cingle; and niece Jenifer Negron.
CELEBRATION of Life will be held October 8, from 5-9pm at the VFW, 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134. Memorials in Randy's name can be donated to the VFW Post #2503 at 8904 Military Road, Omaha, NE 68134.
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
3809 N 90th St, Omaha, NE 68134 gsfuneral.com
402-505-9260
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 3, 2021.