Harrer, Randall John "Randy" Sr.
August 7, 1957 - December 8, 2021
Age 64. Preceded in death by parents, Donald, Sr. and Lois Harrer. Survived by wife of 30 years, Linda; children, Randall John Harrer, Jr. (Amber), Julie Evans, Jason Evans, and Jeremy Evans (Sabrina Halverson); grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Jasmine, Ashton, Lauren, Stella, Levi, Sophia, and Emma; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Nancy Moss (Chuck), Jim Harrer (Chris), Julie Dorough (Roy), and Dan Harrer (Holly).
VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14, 6-8pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 15, 12:30pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Harrer obituary. INTERMENT: Wednesday, December 15, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by US Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Post #331. Memorials: The Salvation Army: www.salvationarmyusa.org
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.