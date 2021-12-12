Menu
Randall John "Randy" Harrer Sr.
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Harrer, Randall John "Randy" Sr.

August 7, 1957 - December 8, 2021

Age 64. Preceded in death by parents, Donald, Sr. and Lois Harrer. Survived by wife of 30 years, Linda; children, Randall John Harrer, Jr. (Amber), Julie Evans, Jason Evans, and Jeremy Evans (Sabrina Halverson); grandchildren, Jessica, Ashley, Jasmine, Ashton, Lauren, Stella, Levi, Sophia, and Emma; one great-grandchild on the way; siblings, Nancy Moss (Chuck), Jim Harrer (Chris), Julie Dorough (Roy), and Dan Harrer (Holly).

VISITATION: Tuesday, December 14, 6-8pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Wednesday, December 15, 12:30pm at Bellevue Memorial Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Harrer obituary. INTERMENT: Wednesday, December 15, 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by US Army National Guard Honor Guard, and American Legion Post #331. Memorials: The Salvation Army: www.salvationarmyusa.org

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE
Dec
15
Service
12:30p.m.
Bellevue Memorial Funeral Home
2202 Hancock, Bellevue, NE
Dec
15
Interment
2:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
10 Entries
Linda Praying comfort and peace for you and your family
Mary Sivels
December 19, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 13, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire family during this most difficult time.
Keith Hatcher/Karen McCready
Work
December 13, 2021
Randy served as President of Second Mile Riders chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association years ago. He was a great guy to serve with a has been missed. Praying for condolences for friends and family.
Ron Baker
December 13, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
December 12, 2021
Linda and Family, my love and Prayers go out to you. Randy was a strong man who held you high. He will always be with you. There are no word to explain my sorrow. Again. My love and prayers. Always, Melinda.
Melinda Brown
December 12, 2021
Randy was my godson and namesake. So sorry to hear of his passing. My condolences to Linda and family.
Betty E Anderson
December 12, 2021
Randy was a great guy to work with. I ran into him couple years ago and we sat and chatted on our scooters. Condolences to the family.
Loretta L Janssen
Work
December 12, 2021
Sincere Sympathy siblings and family
Uncle Dave Bargren
December 12, 2021
Linda, I am sorry to hear of Randy's passing. Both of you have always been in my thoughts and prayers. He is at rest now with the Lord and is in a better place. He was always to joy to visit with when I saw him at Roberts Dairy.
Rita M Harris
Work
December 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results