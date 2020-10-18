Menu
Randall J. Strobel
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Strobel, Randall J.

October 20, 1943 - October 10, 2020

Preceded in death by father, John Strobel. Survived by mother, Marcheta Strobel; wife, Deborah Strobel; children, Justin (Jennifer) Strobel, Marnie (Bruce) Starkey, Jennifer Taylor (Maurice Cotton) and Lance (Antje) Goolsby; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Strobel, Zachary Strobel, Ashley Taylor, Isaiah Taylor, Kevin Goolsby and Philip Goolsby; great-grandchildren, Zoe Goolsby and Henry Goolsby; sisters, Diane (James) Parks and Karen (Robert) John; brother, Ronald (Kathie) Strobel. Randall Proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam conflict.

Due to Covid 19, Services will be private. The Service will be livestreamed on Roeder Mortuary, 108th Street Chapel Facebook page. There will be a Celebration of Life in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations can be directed to the family.

Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel

2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000

www.RoederMortuary.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
