hello good evening teacher Mary. I know that right now there will be no words that can comfort your pain. I'm very sorry about what is happening, I would have liked to be there with you right now, but Mateo is sick. In my family we have also had the recent loss of my nephew that we miss very much. God decided to take him on December 25th. I join your pain teacher, I ask God for you and your family, to give you the comfort and strength you need. I send you a big hug with all my love. May her husband rest in peace.

Lucia Zamudio January 7, 2022