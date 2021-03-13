Preceded in death by his father, Gerald Butler. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Eric Butler, Kasey Butler (Chris Talmadge); mother, Bette Butler, siblings, Jerry Ann Schaefer (Paul), Glenda Kerwin; four grandchildren.
VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17th from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
22 Entries
My condolences to Randy's family, he was a good man that will be missed by many including painters like myself. He always did a great job matching colors, his talent was always appreciated. Until we meet again.
Jimmy Johnson
April 10, 2021
Ron and Louise
March 18, 2021
Our prayers go out to the Butler family. Will always remember the best running back Nathan Hale football ever had. Rest in peace...
Marty Mullican
March 18, 2021
So sorry to hear about Randy's death. Praying for the family. Hello to Jerry!
Bev Hudson Christensen
March 18, 2021
Randy you were a great friend growing up the times we had together I still think about playing basketball and baseball and football and the fun that we had my prayers go out to your family rest in peace my friend always
Tim young
March 17, 2021
Kathy and family so sorry for your lost he will be missed
Barb and Mark
March 17, 2021
So many great memories growing up in our Mt. View neighborhood, Nathan Hale football and our Benson football teams and parties. It was an honor blocking for you Randy. Rest in peace my friend.
My sincerest condolences Kathy and family.
Dan Lewis
March 17, 2021
Fond Remembrances! Condolences from Nick Stiefel family.
Nick Stiefel
March 17, 2021
Lots of great memories growing up next door. Randy was an awesome guy with sooo much talent. Kathy, kids, Mrs Butler, Jerry Ann, Glenda & all the family..I'm sad & sorry for your loss. Tory
Tory Jorgensen
March 17, 2021
I was a classmate of Randy’s at Nathan Hale. Although probably had not seen him since, it saddens me to hear of his passing. I can still picture him all these years later. He was so popular and never an unkind word towards us lesser kids. May he Rest In Peace.
Jim Fleming
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Spectrum Paint
March 16, 2021
Kathy, thoughts and prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. Know that we are thinking of you all, so sorry for your loss.
Lisa Kocak
March 16, 2021
My heart is aching for you and your family Kathy. I will say a prayer to help you through. Always your friend.
Christine King
March 16, 2021
Kasey, we are so sorry for your loss . We are praying for you and your family
Nancy and Bob Alukonis
March 16, 2021
May you Rest in Peace, Randy. Sincere condolences to Bette, Kathy and the rest of your family.
Tavi
March 15, 2021
The Fritz's
March 15, 2021
Randy stood up for me when I was just a kid in a tough situation. Only a big hearted person would do what he did! Prayers for the family and that he rest in Gods peace.
Heather H
March 14, 2021
Rest in. peace Randy I´m better for crossing paths in life with you the very best Athlete I ever had the pleasure of being a teammate
David Wilcox
March 14, 2021
I have the Fondest of Memories of him Growing up ! He was a Kind Soul and great athlete ! RIP my Friend !
Don Schleiger
March 14, 2021
God speed, rest in peace. Prayers are with the family at this time