Butler, Randy R.



December 19, 1955 - March 12, 2021



Preceded in death by his father, Gerald Butler. Survived by wife, Kathleen; children, Eric Butler, Kasey Butler (Chris Talmadge); mother, Bette Butler, siblings, Jerry Ann Schaefer (Paul), Glenda Kerwin; four grandchildren.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Wednesday, March 17th from 5pm to 7pm, West Center Chapel.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 16, 2021.