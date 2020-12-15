Finch, Randy
October 4, 1954 - December 11, 2020
Preceded in death by mother Anita Finch; and brother Roger Finch. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary (Barrett) Finch; sons, Randy (Katie Culhane), Patrick (Becky), and Danny (Briana); daughters, Michaela Danielson (Gus), and Skylar; father Burton; brothers, Rod (Kim Hunter), and Ralph (Shelley); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
Private Services: Tuesday, December 15, 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue, NE. Interment in National Cemetery in Omaha. Funeral Services will be broadcasted from the Church. Due to Covid-19, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to family or the charity of your choice
in his memory
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.