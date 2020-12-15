Menu
Randy Finch
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Finch, Randy

October 4, 1954 - December 11, 2020

Preceded in death by mother Anita Finch; and brother Roger Finch. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary (Barrett) Finch; sons, Randy (Katie Culhane), Patrick (Becky), and Danny (Briana); daughters, Michaela Danielson (Gus), and Skylar; father Burton; brothers, Rod (Kim Hunter), and Ralph (Shelley); 13 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Private Services: Tuesday, December 15, 10am at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Bellevue, NE. Interment in National Cemetery in Omaha. Funeral Services will be broadcasted from the Church. Due to Covid-19, in lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to family or the charity of your choice in his memory

Neptune Cremation Service

Ralston, NE 402-718-9529

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Prayer Service
10:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Bellevue, NE
9 Entries
Sorry to hear of Randy's passing. I truly enjoyed working with Randy. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Krueger
December 17, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, Mary and family. He will be missed. He touched many hearts.
Susan Rybin
December 17, 2020
Mary you have our deepest sympathy. You and the family will definitely be in our prayers.
Dwight and Nancy Miller
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your unexpected loss Mary. I will be here whenever you need me! Hugs and prayers to you and your family.
Wendy Perez
December 15, 2020
Very sorry to hear about Randy. Our thoughts are with Burton and the rest of the family.
Rick & Nancy Wise
December 15, 2020
I am just gutted to hear this. I know how much he was looking forward to retirement. My deepest condolences to the family.
Shea Heesacker
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear this. I have many wonderful memories of working with Randy! Prayers to you all.
Kim Malmos
December 15, 2020
We were so sad to hear of your loss. May the many wonderful memories you shared sustain you during this difficult time. Our Sympathies to you all.
Kristine and Daniel Simonson
December 14, 2020
My condolences to you, Mary, and your family on your loss.
Ron Gullickson
December 13, 2020
