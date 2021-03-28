Flanagan, Randy Mack
January 28, 1950 - March 24, 2021
Age 71 of Nehawka. Born in Maryville MO. to Jean Lois (Carter) and Ernest MacDonald Flanagan. He died at his home after being diagnosed with colon cancer a year prior. He spent his last days surrounded by loved ones and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Renee (Prchal) Flanagan; and parents, Jean and Mack. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) Farrens; his children, Dustalyn (Dan) Graham, Jamie (Val) Flanagan, Amanda (Tommy) Rayhel, Kylie (Russell) Hein, and Mack (Mikayla) Flanagan; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Randy believed that the most important lesson one could learn is to accept what God gives you, no matter what it is. While he will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we trust that we will meet again in God's time.
FUNERAL SERVICES 10:30am Tuesday, March 30, at Faith Missionary Church Weeping Water. Live Streaming of Services on www.hammonsfs.com
. Memorials suggested to the Someday Memorial Scholarship PayPal direct link paypal.me/rfsomeday
HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES
207 West H Street, Weeping Water
402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.