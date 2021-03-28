Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Randy Mack Flanagan
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hammons Family Funeral Services
207 W H St
Weeping Water, NE
Flanagan, Randy Mack

January 28, 1950 - March 24, 2021

Age 71 of Nehawka. Born in Maryville MO. to Jean Lois (Carter) and Ernest MacDonald Flanagan. He died at his home after being diagnosed with colon cancer a year prior. He spent his last days surrounded by loved ones and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Renee (Prchal) Flanagan; and parents, Jean and Mack. He is survived by his sister, Sharon (Bill) Farrens; his children, Dustalyn (Dan) Graham, Jamie (Val) Flanagan, Amanda (Tommy) Rayhel, Kylie (Russell) Hein, and Mack (Mikayla) Flanagan; 13 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. Randy believed that the most important lesson one could learn is to accept what God gives you, no matter what it is. While he will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but we trust that we will meet again in God's time.

FUNERAL SERVICES 10:30am Tuesday, March 30, at Faith Missionary Church Weeping Water. Live Streaming of Services on www.hammonsfs.com. Memorials suggested to the Someday Memorial Scholarship PayPal direct link paypal.me/rfsomeday

HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES

207 West H Street, Weeping Water

402-267-5544 www.hammonsfs.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Faith Missionary Church
Weeping Water, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Hammons Family Funeral Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hammons Family Funeral Services.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Randy was so gracious to me and my boys. Prayers for the repose of his soul and for his family.
David Belitz and family
Friend
July 24, 2021
We were saddened to hear that Randy has passed away. He and Renee were both so kind and friendly to our family and we miss them. Our sympathies to Mack, Kylie, Amanda, and all of Randy's family.
Scott and Gail Shannon
April 4, 2021
I worked with Randy for 10 years at FFHS til the school closed. In all that time he was always kind and caring. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Kim Bowen
March 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results