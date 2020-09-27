Menu
Randy Lyle Helle
1955 - 2020
Helle, Randy Lyle

February 6, 1955 - September 15, 2020

Randy Lyle Helle, age 65, passed away September 15, 2020. Randy was born February 6, 1955 to the late Lawrence James Helle and Sherry M. Allmon. He served in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence James Helle and Sherry M. Allmon; life partner, Phyllis Scutro; brother, John Helle. Randy is survived by his life partner, Amber Hagge; siblings, Debra Nagunst (Ricky), Wendy Estes (Dwight), Terry "Tara" Vannozzi (Pat); multiple nieces and nephews.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 1pm at Garner Township Cemetery, 1372 Jennings Ave., Council Bluffs, IA 51503. The Service will be officiated by Donald Volentine. Military honors will be performed.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
