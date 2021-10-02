Menu
Raul Osuna
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Osuna, Raul

July 25, 1966 - September 28, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, two brothers, nephew, all of Tijuana, Mexico. Survived by wife, Traci; sons, Will and Charlie; sisters, Marlana, Christina, Anna, Patricia; brother, Oscar; many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.

Family will receive friends Friday, October 8th, from 3-5pm and then resuming at 6pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 9th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Oct
8
Vigil
7:00p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Oct
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
