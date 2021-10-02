Osuna, Raul



July 25, 1966 - September 28, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, two brothers, nephew, all of Tijuana, Mexico. Survived by wife, Traci; sons, Will and Charlie; sisters, Marlana, Christina, Anna, Patricia; brother, Oscar; many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.



Family will receive friends Friday, October 8th, from 3-5pm and then resuming at 6pm at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, October 9th, 10am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 8, 2021.