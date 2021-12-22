Menu
Ray W. Fornoff
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Fornoff, Ray W.

Age 76 - December 20, 2021

Loving husband, dad and grandpa, who loved spending time with his family and all of his many friends and neighbors. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, as a beloved friend, hard work as a farmer and public county worker.

Preceded in death by wife, Norma; and parents, Walter and Gladys. Survived by daughters: Kimberly (Jeffrey) Kaye and their children Michael and Chloe; and Amy (Mark) Fredrickson and their children Amanda and Brooke; brother, Dean (Cindy) Fornoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

VISITATION: Monday, December 27, 4-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of RAY'S LIFE: Tuesday, December 28, 10am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT in Springfield Cemetery (Springfield, NE) with Military Honors.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dec
28
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St., La Vista, NE
Dean With deepest sympathy with the loss of your brother.. The Hamsa family
Hamsa family
Family
December 30, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
December 27, 2021
Nichole and family, We are so sorry for the loss of your uncle. We are praying for your family.
Robert and Amy Green
December 27, 2021
We loved you dad and feel blessed to have our memories and good times with Ray. He and his #1 love are together again. They are missed.
Jen, Joel, and Logan
December 26, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Great uncle ray was truly a ray of sunshine . I cannot remember a time at a family get together where he wasn´t laughing and smiling. Heaven added a great one to watch over us. Love you all and make it a happy time. Great uncle Ray would have wanted that.
Devon Rooney
Family
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Ken & Jackie Knott
December 26, 2021
We are deeply saddened at the passing of our dear friend Ray. He was always pleasant to be around, loved his sense of humor. He will be dearly missed. Love the picture. Love you Ray!
Judy and ken weber
December 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Teri &Terry Bowyer
Friend
December 22, 2021
