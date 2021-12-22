Fornoff, Ray W.Age 76 - December 20, 2021Loving husband, dad and grandpa, who loved spending time with his family and all of his many friends and neighbors. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, as a beloved friend, hard work as a farmer and public county worker.Preceded in death by wife, Norma; and parents, Walter and Gladys. Survived by daughters: Kimberly (Jeffrey) Kaye and their children Michael and Chloe; and Amy (Mark) Fredrickson and their children Amanda and Brooke; brother, Dean (Cindy) Fornoff; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.VISITATION: Monday, December 27, 4-8pm at Bethany Funeral Home. CELEBRATION of RAY'S LIFE: Tuesday, December 28, 10am at the Funeral Home. INTERMENT in Springfield Cemetery (Springfield, NE) with Military Honors.BETHANY FUNERAL HOME82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com