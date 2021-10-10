Menu
Deacon Ray J. Lukowski
FUNERAL HOME
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
8201 Harrison St.
La Vista, NE
Lukowski, Deacon Ray J.

February 24, 1953 - October 7, 2021

Age 68. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray S. and Eleanor A. Lukowski. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sue Lukowski; children and their spouses: Timothy and Mandy Lukowski, and grandchildren, Tanner, Emma and Morgan; and Scott and Ryen Lukowski, and grandson, Ray D.; siblings, Larry (Stef) Lukowski, Linda Bird, Ann (Denny) Twomey, Lori Menichetti and Dan (Connie) Lukowski; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12, 4-6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13, 10:30am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, Thursday, October 14, 1pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison St, La Vista, NE
Oct
12
Service
6:00p.m.
Bethany Funeral Home
8201 Harrison Street, La Vista, NE
Oct
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gerald Catholic Church
9602 Q Street, Ralston, NE
Oct
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
14250 Schram Road, Omaha, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sue, So sorry for your loss you and your family will be in our thoughts & prayers.
Lisa Peterson
October 18, 2021
I will always hold dear the memories of my godfather and brother in-law Ray. The crazy prank gift games he made up at Christmas and his wonderful teasing nature. The first brother I ever had. All of my love to Sue, Tim & Mandy, Scott & Ryen, & their families. Dee Dee
Diane Fleming
Family
October 11, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted the Caisson of Honor on your Journey to a Restful Peace
VFW DISTRICT 10 /FRA BRANCH 276 CHAPLAIN
Other
October 11, 2021
The Richards Family
October 10, 2021
Sue - I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts are prayers are with you and your family.
Diane Hess
Other
October 10, 2021
Thank you for your military service
Marc S
October 10, 2021
