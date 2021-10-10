Lukowski, Deacon Ray J.
February 24, 1953 - October 7, 2021
Age 68. Preceded in death by his parents, Ray S. and Eleanor A. Lukowski. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Sue Lukowski; children and their spouses: Timothy and Mandy Lukowski, and grandchildren, Tanner, Emma and Morgan; and Scott and Ryen Lukowski, and grandson, Ray D.; siblings, Larry (Stef) Lukowski, Linda Bird, Ann (Denny) Twomey, Lori Menichetti and Dan (Connie) Lukowski; many nieces and nephews.
VISITATION: Tuesday, October 12, 4-6pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm, all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, October 13, 10:30am at St. Gerald Catholic Church (9602 Q St). INTERMENT: Omaha National Cemetery, Thursday, October 14, 1pm with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family.
