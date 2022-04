Murray, Ray Jr.



Age 77



Ray Murray Jr., of Omaha, NE, passed away on Jan. 6, 2022.



VISITATION: Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, from 10-11am, with the FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am, at Roeder Mortuary - Ames Chapel.



Interment: Forest Lawn Cemetery.



ROEDER MORTUARY - Ames Chapel



4932 Ames Ave. | (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2022.